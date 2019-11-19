

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





An elderly man is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a fire at a home in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at a residence on Lomar Drive, located near Sheppard Avenue West and Highway 400, at around 3 a.m.

Toronto Fire Services said crews were called to the home by a neighbour who reported the fire.

“The neighbour was awoken in the middle of the night here by yelling and banging from next door. They got up and investigated (and) smelled smoke," Platoon Chief Douglas Cumming told CP24 at the scene.

Crews entered the burning structure to find the lone occupant of the house, an 83-year-old man, collapsed near the rear of the residence.

Firefighters then rescued the man, who had suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and his injuries could be life-threatening, according to paramedics.

The fire was quickly knocked down and crews believe the fire started in a bedroom.

"The area of origin was in a back bedroom. We believe it was a bedroom that may have been used as a sitting room," Cumming said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"There were no working smoke alarms in this house," Cumming added. "We were able to, on investigation, find one smoke alarm in the basement and it was inactive. The battery was expired."