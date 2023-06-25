North York could see one of the closer races in the city on Monday. Here is what is on voter’s minds

On the northwest corner of Eglinton Avenue and Don Mills Road, construction is ongoing for a master-planned community that would see 16 condominiums and 400 townhomes built. It will also include office and retail space, restaurants, cafes and a new community centre.

It is just one of the several developments in the Flemingdon Park neighbourhood, which has some community members worried about how it would transform the profile of the area.

"It's a diverse community that is, unfortunately, like many other parts of Toronto, being gentrified as we speak," said Maria Reolin, the executive director of Flemingdon Park Ministry, a not-for-profit organization that has been serving the neighbourhood for 56 years.

"There are a few real estate developments in the area that would change the face of the community in the near future."

Bordered by the Don River on the east and west and Eglinton Avenue on the north, Flemingdon Park is home to many immigrant families and refugee claimants. Reolin said many residents who are renters fear that the arrival of new developments, spurred by the Crosstown LRT and the Ontario Line, would be forced to move out.

"It's going to be a lot more profitable to have high-end condos than to have rental buildings for refugees or newcomers," Reolin said.

"I have seen this trend in other areas of Toronto. So, we are not on a different planet. I think that this is going to happen sooner or later."

The threat of displacement at Flemindon Park and other racialized neighbourhoods across the city has further highlighted the need for more affordable housing, which has become one of the important ballot box issues in this mayoral byelection.

From their platforms to debates, candidates have offered their vision of how they are going to build more housing. They include constructing on city-owned lands, raising vacant home tax and speeding up the approval process.

While Reolin is hopeful about these promises to build more affordable houses, she is skeptical about if they will materialize once elected.

"I have been in social services for many, many years. What I have seen from politicians is that they come the week or two weeks prior to the election because they want a picture with us…But nothing concrete happens," Reolin said.

Another issue during the campaign that directly affects Flemingdon Park is the fate of the Ontario Science Centre. Premier Doug Ford announced in the middle of the mayoral campaign that the province will be relocating the landmark to the waterfront where it will be part of the revitalized Ontario Place.

As for the old site, he indicated that it would be demolished to make way for thousands of housing units. Most of the leading mayoral candidates are opposed to the move and there is some debate about whether the land, currently leased to the province for use as a science centre, could even be used for another purpose.

Reolin said the landmark should stay in the neighbourhood to keep it accessible to many families in the community.

"The idea of all these things being moved out of the neighbourhood and bringing in the new developments not having the clarity of who these developments are for," Reolin said.

"It's like taken away, but you're not sure if anything good for is going to be brought back."

The next mayor should work on ensuring that more investments in programs and services come to Flemingdon Park, she said. The community located in the southeast corner of North York is also facing food insecurity, lack of social programming and barriers to employment.

Reolin said her organization, which is already struggling to secure funding, can only do so much to support the residents.

"Their needs are diverse," she said.

Top issues in Jane and Finch

North York could see a closer race than some other parts of the city on Monday, with at least one recent Mainstreet Research poll suggesting that front-runner Olivia Chow may only have a three-point lead on Ana Bailão within its boundaries.

For that reason, its issues have loomed large in the campaign.

In another neighbourhood in North York, there are also worries about long-time residents being pushed out of the area due to skyrocketing rents and rising cost of living.

The densely populated Jane and Finch community is expected to see significant development partly brought on by the Finch West LRT, an 18-stop transit line that connects TTC Line 1's Finch West Station to Humber College. It is scheduled to be completed late this year.

Two shopping centres in the area – Jane Finch Mall and Yorkgate Mall – are already looking into redevelopment in anticipation of future growth in the neighbourhood.

However, residents are already feeling the impact. Michelle Dagnino, the executive director of Jane/Finch Centre, a community organization that focuses on poverty reduction, said rental prices had gone up, which could leave many low-wage earners with no choice but to leave.

That's why, Dagnino said, her organization advocates for more affordable housing and rent control.

"We certainly have heard a lot of the candidates speak about affordable housing and I think we understand it as a city-wide crisis. I'm not sure that the candidates quite understand the impact on low-wage earners in terms of the amount of their monthly wage going to just maintaining housing," she said.

"I think they could certainly be speaking more specifically about what are some of the tools they could be putting in place to address it. It's not only about new development. It's also about ensuring that there are key qualities in place to ensure that it's good and safe housing that's available to folks."

She said her group is involved in discussions around the new developments arriving in the neighbourhood and how they can make these changes beneficial for the residents.

"I am optimistic that there are learnings from what has happened in other parts of the city, and we can avoid some of those mistakes and be a part of on-the-ground discussions around positive growth," Dagnino said.

The challenge, however, is bringing the developers to the table so they can be part of the conversations. Dagnino said many don't see themselves as community stakeholders.

"They don't see themselves as being citizens of the neighbourhood or the community," she said.

"This is something the city certainly has a lot of influence over is how can the city push all of the stakeholders from an institutional perspective to be citizens of the community of the neighbourhoods that they're in."

In terms of other concerns that Jane and Finch have, Dagnino pointed out that most of the platforms of the mayoral candidates seem to cater to downtown residents or those from high-income backgrounds.

"I don't think a lot of issues that the lower-income folks need addressing are being spoken about." One of them, she said, is economic security.

"I think we've not really heard enough about what are some of the things that the city can be doing to create those pathways to good work and good jobs," Dagnino said. "There needs to be an investment in social services."

She also wants the next mayor to get the city to initiate more poverty-reduction programs and provide more access to health and social services.

"These are all the things that the city can have a significant impact on," Dagnino said. "Plans can be created around increasing economic prosperity on a neighbourhood basis with a focus on what are some of the key factors that need to be addressed to attract that investment."

She remains hopeful that whoever is elected as the next mayor of Toronto can make Jane and Finch an affordable community where families can thrive and find good employment.

"I think we want it to be a neighbourhood where people feel safe, where people feel like they can raise their families there, not that they have to leave the neighbourhood. A place where we see sort of multi-generations of Jane and Finch residents thriving," Dagnino said.

"A good mayor can make that happen for Jane and Finch."