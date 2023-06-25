North York could see one of the closer races in the city on Monday. Here is what is on voter’s minds
On the northwest corner of Eglinton Avenue and Don Mills Road, construction is ongoing for a master-planned community that would see 16 condominiums and 400 townhomes built. It will also include office and retail space, restaurants, cafes and a new community centre.
It is just one of the several developments in the Flemingdon Park neighbourhood, which has some community members worried about how it would transform the profile of the area.
"It's a diverse community that is, unfortunately, like many other parts of Toronto, being gentrified as we speak," said Maria Reolin, the executive director of Flemingdon Park Ministry, a not-for-profit organization that has been serving the neighbourhood for 56 years.
"There are a few real estate developments in the area that would change the face of the community in the near future."
Bordered by the Don River on the east and west and Eglinton Avenue on the north, Flemingdon Park is home to many immigrant families and refugee claimants. Reolin said many residents who are renters fear that the arrival of new developments, spurred by the Crosstown LRT and the Ontario Line, would be forced to move out.
"It's going to be a lot more profitable to have high-end condos than to have rental buildings for refugees or newcomers," Reolin said.
"I have seen this trend in other areas of Toronto. So, we are not on a different planet. I think that this is going to happen sooner or later."
The threat of displacement at Flemindon Park and other racialized neighbourhoods across the city has further highlighted the need for more affordable housing, which has become one of the important ballot box issues in this mayoral byelection.
From their platforms to debates, candidates have offered their vision of how they are going to build more housing. They include constructing on city-owned lands, raising vacant home tax and speeding up the approval process.
- PROMISE TRACKER: What candidates are promising to do to tackle housing
While Reolin is hopeful about these promises to build more affordable houses, she is skeptical about if they will materialize once elected.
"I have been in social services for many, many years. What I have seen from politicians is that they come the week or two weeks prior to the election because they want a picture with us…But nothing concrete happens," Reolin said.
Another issue during the campaign that directly affects Flemingdon Park is the fate of the Ontario Science Centre. Premier Doug Ford announced in the middle of the mayoral campaign that the province will be relocating the landmark to the waterfront where it will be part of the revitalized Ontario Place.
As for the old site, he indicated that it would be demolished to make way for thousands of housing units. Most of the leading mayoral candidates are opposed to the move and there is some debate about whether the land, currently leased to the province for use as a science centre, could even be used for another purpose.
Reolin said the landmark should stay in the neighbourhood to keep it accessible to many families in the community.
"The idea of all these things being moved out of the neighbourhood and bringing in the new developments not having the clarity of who these developments are for," Reolin said.
"It's like taken away, but you're not sure if anything good for is going to be brought back."
The next mayor should work on ensuring that more investments in programs and services come to Flemingdon Park, she said. The community located in the southeast corner of North York is also facing food insecurity, lack of social programming and barriers to employment.
Reolin said her organization, which is already struggling to secure funding, can only do so much to support the residents.
"Their needs are diverse," she said.
Top issues in Jane and Finch
North York could see a closer race than some other parts of the city on Monday, with at least one recent Mainstreet Research poll suggesting that front-runner Olivia Chow may only have a three-point lead on Ana Bailão within its boundaries.
For that reason, its issues have loomed large in the campaign.
In another neighbourhood in North York, there are also worries about long-time residents being pushed out of the area due to skyrocketing rents and rising cost of living.
The densely populated Jane and Finch community is expected to see significant development partly brought on by the Finch West LRT, an 18-stop transit line that connects TTC Line 1's Finch West Station to Humber College. It is scheduled to be completed late this year.
Two shopping centres in the area – Jane Finch Mall and Yorkgate Mall – are already looking into redevelopment in anticipation of future growth in the neighbourhood.
However, residents are already feeling the impact. Michelle Dagnino, the executive director of Jane/Finch Centre, a community organization that focuses on poverty reduction, said rental prices had gone up, which could leave many low-wage earners with no choice but to leave.
That's why, Dagnino said, her organization advocates for more affordable housing and rent control.
"We certainly have heard a lot of the candidates speak about affordable housing and I think we understand it as a city-wide crisis. I'm not sure that the candidates quite understand the impact on low-wage earners in terms of the amount of their monthly wage going to just maintaining housing," she said.
"I think they could certainly be speaking more specifically about what are some of the tools they could be putting in place to address it. It's not only about new development. It's also about ensuring that there are key qualities in place to ensure that it's good and safe housing that's available to folks."
She said her group is involved in discussions around the new developments arriving in the neighbourhood and how they can make these changes beneficial for the residents.
"I am optimistic that there are learnings from what has happened in other parts of the city, and we can avoid some of those mistakes and be a part of on-the-ground discussions around positive growth," Dagnino said.
The challenge, however, is bringing the developers to the table so they can be part of the conversations. Dagnino said many don't see themselves as community stakeholders.
"They don't see themselves as being citizens of the neighbourhood or the community," she said.
"This is something the city certainly has a lot of influence over is how can the city push all of the stakeholders from an institutional perspective to be citizens of the community of the neighbourhoods that they're in."
In terms of other concerns that Jane and Finch have, Dagnino pointed out that most of the platforms of the mayoral candidates seem to cater to downtown residents or those from high-income backgrounds.
"I don't think a lot of issues that the lower-income folks need addressing are being spoken about." One of them, she said, is economic security.
"I think we've not really heard enough about what are some of the things that the city can be doing to create those pathways to good work and good jobs," Dagnino said. "There needs to be an investment in social services."
She also wants the next mayor to get the city to initiate more poverty-reduction programs and provide more access to health and social services.
"These are all the things that the city can have a significant impact on," Dagnino said. "Plans can be created around increasing economic prosperity on a neighbourhood basis with a focus on what are some of the key factors that need to be addressed to attract that investment."
She remains hopeful that whoever is elected as the next mayor of Toronto can make Jane and Finch an affordable community where families can thrive and find good employment.
"I think we want it to be a neighbourhood where people feel safe, where people feel like they can raise their families there, not that they have to leave the neighbourhood. A place where we see sort of multi-generations of Jane and Finch residents thriving," Dagnino said.
"A good mayor can make that happen for Jane and Finch."
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian mercenaries' short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for Putin
Russian troops deployed to protect the capital withdrew Sunday after mercenary forces beat a retreat. But the short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for President Vladimir Putin's two-decade hold on power and his war in Ukraine.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has focused attention on the question of who should foot the bill when it comes to rescue efforts. That question is gaining attention as very wealthy travellers in search of singular adventures spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off into space.
Massive crowds expected as Toronto hosts Canada's largest Pride parade
Massive crowds are expected to pack the streets of downtown Toronto today for Canada's largest Pride parade.
'We need to increase our influence': Joly wants to increase Canada's impact on the world stage
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada needs to bolster its influence on the world stage, especially in the face of a shifting global context, with the war in Ukraine, and a complex relationship with China.
Trudeau off to Iceland to meet Nordic leaders ahead of NATO, amid Arctic uncertainty
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to meet with Nordic leaders ahead of an upcoming NATO summit and as uncertainty looms over the future of the Arctic.
WEATHER | Montreal has poorest air quality in the world today: tracker
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe. The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning.
What happens if you only pay interest on your home?
As elevated interest rates hit the housing market, some people have been extending their amortization period out several decades and are only paying interest on their homes.
As Canada's wildfires intensify, recruiting firefighters is tougher
Canada is wrestling with its worst-ever start to wildfire season, but recruiting firefighters is becoming increasingly difficult due to tight labour markets and the tough nature of the job, provincial officials say.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal has poorest air quality in the world today: tracker
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe. The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning.
-
Triathlons in Montreal, Mont-Tremblant cancelled due to poor air quality
The Ironman 70.3 race in Mont-Tremblant and the Groupe Copley World Triathlon in Montreal were cancelled Sunday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in northern Quebec.
-
3 back-to-back drownings in Quebec waters over the weekend
Three men drowned in Quebec waters between Friday night and Sunday morning in separate incidents.
London
-
Nearly year-long robbery investigation leads to arrest in St. Thomas
A robbery investigation that began July 21, 2022, has finally concluded with the arrest of a 29-year-old male from Richmond Hill.
-
Mainly cloudy with showers expected to finish off weekend
A mix of sun and cloud Sunday to start, changing to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers will start late in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm.
-
Russian mercenaries' short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for Putin
Russian troops deployed to protect the capital withdrew Sunday after mercenary forces beat a retreat. But the short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for President Vladimir Putin's two-decade hold on power and his war in Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
'They have memories here': Encampment in Guelph latest to be facing eviction
An encampment in Guelph is the latest in Waterloo-Wellington to be hit with an eviction notice.
-
Vehicle and home shot at in Cambridge, police investigating
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating a shooting in Cambridge they say saw a home and vehicle get hit.
-
Crash involving e-scooter leads to injuries for two in Waterloo
Two people have been seriously hurt following a crash in Waterloo that involved an e-scooter.
Northern Ontario
-
Air quality statement issued for Greater Sudbury, Elliot Lake
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an air quality statement for Greater Sudbury and area, Elliot Lake and Ranger Lake due to smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec.
-
Missing snake: Police seek help, warn caution
A 4-foot-long boa constrictor missing in northern Ontario.
-
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Poor air quality across Ottawa Sunday as smoke blankets the sky
Environment Canada is warning of poor air quality in the capital as plumes of wildfire smoke from Quebec again blanket the sky.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont.
-
Triathlons in Montreal, Mont-Tremblant cancelled due to poor air quality
The Ironman 70.3 race in Mont-Tremblant and the Groupe Copley World Triathlon in Montreal were cancelled Sunday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in northern Quebec.
Windsor
-
OPP investigate car theft in Essex County
Police are investigating a theft of a vehicle from a residence in Lakeshore, Ont.
-
Mainly cloudy with showers expected to finish off weekend
A mix of sun and cloud Sunday to start, changing to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers will start in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm.
-
Kingsville Highland Games a success at Jack Miner
Well over a thousand people attended the Kingsville Highland Games and enjoyed the layout of the event at Jack Miner’s Migratory Bird Sanctuary
Barrie
-
Traffic stop leads to drug and weapon charges for two Huntsville women
Two women face drug and weapon-related charges after a traffic stop in Gravenhurst on Thursday.
-
Late-night fire burns down RV trailer in New Tecumseth
Fire crews in New Tecumseth were called to the scene of a late-night fire that destroyed an RV trailer on Saturday.
-
Single-vehicle rollover seriously injures two in Minden Hills Township
Two people have been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Minden Hills Township.
Atlantic
-
Pedestrian, 70, dies after being struck in Dartmouth
A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Saturday night.
-
Mother ship of doomed Titan submersible returns to port in Newfoundland
The Canadian ship that launched the doomed Titan submersible into the depths of the North Atlantic on Sunday has returned to port in Newfoundland.
-
Cabinet ministers quit amid ‘crisis’ for low-income New Brunswickers
Two cabinet ministers have resigned in as many weeks, and for New Brunswick's Common Front for Justice, it's not only a concern for the government but worrisome because of the high-profile portfolios they oversaw.
Calgary
-
GameCon takes off for first annual event in Canada
Thousands flocked to the BMO centre for a first of its kind gaming convention in Canada.
-
Thousands celebrate the Stampeders at Fanfest in Calgary
Thousands gathered to take in a free fun zone Saturday afternoon, just ahead of the Calgary Stampeders taking on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at McMahon Stadium.
-
Dawgs stretch winning streak to 6 games with 13-1 win over Regina
The Dawgs combined 10 hits with 12 walks Saturday night to manufacture a baker's dozen worth of runs as they defeated Regina 13-1.
Winnipeg
-
Police warn residents after 9-year-old mauled by coyote
A 9-year-old boy is recovering after being mauled by a coyote on the outskirts of the city Saturday evening.
-
Health care professionals strike tentative deal with province after 5 years without contract
The Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals (MAHCP) has reached a tentative agreement with the province.
-
City of Winnipeg looking at new road renewal funding model
The City of Winnipeg is looking at a new funding model for road renewal, which it hopes will improve road conditions, add to the city's active transportation network, and make our streets safer.
Vancouver
-
Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival celebrates 35th anniversary this weekend
The annual Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival hit the water this weekend, marking a special milestone of 35 years since the event launched in Vancouver.
-
Inside B.C. schools' shift away from letter grading
Striving for an A+ won’t be a goal for students in B.C. next fall. Instead, kindergarten to grade 9 students will be marked by a scale system.
-
Sikh community rallies at Indian consulate in Vancouver, decrying gurdwara shooting as foreign interference
Protesters in Vancouver say many Sikh community members firmly believe the shooting death of a British Columbia temple president was linked to foreign interference.
Edmonton
-
'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive
The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.
-
Ukrainians in Edmonton react to unfolding tension within Russia
Some in Edmonton's Ukrainian community are cautiously optimistic about how Ukraine might benefit from the recent tension from within Russia and wonder if the instability might play a role in ending the war.
-
Edmontonians will soon have to say goodbye to some single-use items
If you want cutlery and napkins with your to-go order, you'll soon have to ask for them.