North York apartment fire leaves victim in life-threatening condition
A fire at this North York apartment building has left a victim with life-threatening injuries. (CTV News Toronto)
Phil Tsekouras , CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 6:58PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 18, 2019 7:21PM EDT
A victim has sustained life-threatening injuries following a fire at an apartment building in North York Friday evening.
Toronto firefighters said they responded to reports of a residential fire around 5:50 p.m. near Fenside and Parkwoods Village drives.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they forced their entry into a unit inside the seven-story building. Once inside, they discovered a victim and removed them from the unit.
After being assessed by paramedics, the victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, firefighters said.
According to Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg the fire has been extinguished and residents have returned to their apartments.