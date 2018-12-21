

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





One male is without vital signs and two other males are seriously injured after a shooting took place in North Etobicoke on Friday night.

The incident took place in the area of Kipling and Finch avenues at around 9 p.m.

Toronto police said they located the three males suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. The victims were all transported by Toronto paramedics to hospital via emergency run to be treated for their various injuries.

No information on any possible suspects has been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as officers conduct an investigation.