TORONTO -- Approximately 15,000 people aged 18 and older are expected to be vaccinated at a pop-up clinic in North Etobicoke over the next three weeks, according to the province.

A large pop-up immunization clinic will be set up at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, located near Finch Avenue and Highway 427 in North Etobicoke.

The clinic, which will be hosted in partnership with BAPs Charities, William Osler Health System, and Toronto Public Health, is open to all residents 18 and older in the M9R, M9V, L4T, and L6S postal codes.

Bookings for the clinic will begin on Wednesday and vaccinations will start on April 14.

The province says the clinic is part of a wider rollout of the vaccine to residents in hot spot neighbourhoods in Toronto and Peel Region.

The premier has vvowed to vaccinate all adults in communities most impacted by the virus, identified by their postal code.

Officials say they will begin with hot spot postal codes in Toronto and Peel Region but details about how and when these residents will receive a shot remain unclear.

The province says municipalities will send mobile teams to at-risk communities and pop-up clinics will be hosted in hot spot neighbourhoods.

Over the weekend, 2,400 doses were administered to residents in the Thorncliffe Park area at a pop-up clinic.

Details about clinics, the province says, will be provided by local public health units.

Officials say they plan to inoculate people in the highest risk communities in Toronto and Peel Region by the end of April and all other hot spot neighbourhoods in May.

Toronto residents in hot spot postal codes who are currently 50 and older are permitted to use the provincial system to get a vaccine at city-run clinics.

But a lack of clear communication prompted some younger residents of hot spots to travel to city-run mass vaccination clinics in Toronto over the weekend only to be turned away.

Mayor John Tory said he hopes the province will soon permit those aged 18 and older in hot spot postal codes to book an appointment at city clinics through the provincial portal but to date, the province has not indicated that it has any plans to do this.

The province also says it is exploring the possibility of individual workplaces in hot spots hosting on-site vaccination clinics for people 18 and over.

Local hospitals and public health units would assist eligible companies to host the workplace vaccination clinics in the future, according to officials.

Meanwhile, GTA municipalities have reported significant issues with vaccine supply, including York Region, which was forced to close its mass vaccination site at Canada’s Wonderland due to a lack of vaccine.

The province says delivery issues with the Moderna vaccine is having a significant impact on the continuity of clinics in some regions.

Both shipments of the Moderna vaccine have been delayed this month. The first shipment, which was planned for the week of April 5, is expected to be delivered this week and the second April shipment of nearly half a million Moderna doses has been delayed until the end of the month.

Despite lowering the age eligibility in some hot spots, Ontario is still struggling to vaccinate people between the ages of 60 and 70.

According to the latest information from the province, only 38 per cent of people between the ages of 65 and 69 have received their first dose and only 35 per cent of those between 60 and 64 older have been given a shot.