

CTV News Toronto





Part of Terminal 3 at Toronto Pearson International Airport was briefly evacuated on Thursday afternoon while police investigated a “suspicious package.”

Police said the evacuation was merely a “precautionary measure.” Processing for all U.S.-bound flights out of Terminal 3 was halted while officers and members of an explosives team looked into the unattended item.

The airport notified police about the suspicious item shortly after noon. Police cleared the situation shortly before 2 p.m. and the terminal reopened.

Police said there is no threat to public safety.