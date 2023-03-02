Nordstrom closing stores in Toronto, winds down Canadian operations

CTV Toronto: Nordstrom set to open Friday

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman 'disturbing'

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says details surrounding the death of an 86-year-old woman in an emergency room last week are 'disturbing' and 'unacceptable.' The family of Gilberte Gosselin says she was left to die in a hallway of the emergency room at Hotel-Dieu hospital in Levis, Que., and spent 48 hours without food or water before she died.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton