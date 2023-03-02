Nordstrom closing stores in Toronto, winds down Canadian operations

Nordstrom has announced it is closing all of its Canadian stores, a number of which are located in Toronto.

The fashion retailer made the announcement on Thursday, noting that it does not “see a realistic path to profitability for the Canadian business.”

The move will result in the eventual closure of all of the company’s Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations across Canada, including a flagship store located at Toronto’s Eaton Centre and another store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

“This will enable us to simplify our operations and further increase our focus on driving long-term profitable growth in our core U.S. business," Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, said in a news release.

Nordstrom first entered the Canadian market in 2014.

More to come...