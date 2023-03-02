Nordstrom closing stores in Toronto, winds down Canadian operations
Nordstrom has announced it is closing all of its Canadian stores, a number of which are located in Toronto.
The fashion retailer made the announcement on Thursday, noting that it does not “see a realistic path to profitability for the Canadian business.”
The move will result in the eventual closure of all of the company’s Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations across Canada, including a flagship store located at Toronto’s Eaton Centre and another store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre.
“This will enable us to simplify our operations and further increase our focus on driving long-term profitable growth in our core U.S. business," Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, said in a news release.
Nordstrom first entered the Canadian market in 2014.
More to come...
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Nordstrom to 'wind down' operations in Canada, focusing on U.S. business instead
Nordstrom Inc. says it is winding down its Canadian operations and closing all of its stores in the country.
How a 'supremacist' political ideology from India is said to be gaining influence in Canada
A new report purports to shine a light on how Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist movement, has become entrenched in influential circles in the Indian diaspora in Canada and how politicians at all levels have been drawn into its sphere.
Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman 'disturbing'
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says details surrounding the death of an 86-year-old woman in an emergency room last week are 'disturbing' and 'unacceptable.' The family of Gilberte Gosselin says she was left to die in a hallway of the emergency room at Hotel-Dieu hospital in Levis, Que., and spent 48 hours without food or water before she died.
Gunmen threaten Lionel Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket
Gunmen threatened Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi in a written message left Thursday when they opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina, police said.
Intelligence rarely paints full picture, federal officials tell MPs studying foreign interference
While officials are acutely aware of China’s efforts to interfere in Canadian elections, top federal officials say the outcomes of last two federal elections were not compromised by foreign actors, nor were there spikes in interference during those campaigns.
3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
Sea monsters? This bizarre whale feeding technique may explain some ancient folklore
Scientists are puzzling over a strange feeding technique that they think whales recently began using, but it may have been observed and recorded by our distant ancestors — knowledge that was buried in ancient texts and folklore.
BREAKING | Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Ottawa explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
Starting point suggested for less active seniors who want to reduce their risk of heart disease
A new study suggests adults over the age of 70 who walk an extra few hundred steps per day have a lower risk of heart disease, stroke or heart failure.
Montreal
-
RCMP alleges 'major' cache of firearms, neo-Nazi material found in home west of Montreal; charges laid
Two brothers are facing several firearms charges after a 'very significant' stash of guns and ammunition was allegedly found in a home west of Montreal, according the RCMP. Officers also allegedly found neo-Nazi material inside the residence.
-
Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman 'disturbing'
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says details surrounding the death of an 86-year-old woman in an emergency room last week are 'disturbing' and 'unacceptable.' The family of Gilberte Gosselin says she was left to die in a hallway of the emergency room at Hotel-Dieu hospital in Levis, Que., and spent 48 hours without food or water before she died.
-
Police find frozen pig carcasses hanging from Montreal overpasses
Montreal police are investigating a mysterious case of three frozen pig carcasses that were found hanging under overpasses in different locations overnight.
London
-
Suspects wanted in relation to shooting investigation
One person has been charged and police are still looking for two others in relation to a reported shooting investigation in London.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | One person hurt as hybrid rail/road pickup and SUV collide
One person was hurt Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash southwest of Mount Brydges. The collision occurred on Christina Road near Glendon Drive around 8:30 a.m.
-
Winter storm watch in effect for London and area
A winter storm watch is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford and Huron-Perth.
Kitchener
-
CTV reporter struck by car remains in hospital
A CTV Kitchener reporter who was struck and seriously injured while covering a crash near Guelph, Ont. yesterday remains in hospital.
-
Hold and secure lifted at Brantford high school after 'weapons-related threat': police
Brantford Police say a hold and secure at North Park Collegiate has been lifted.
-
Environment Canada warns of ‘hazardous’ winter storm heading for southwestern Ontario
Waterloo region residents might want to prepare to dig themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm is expected to bring “heavy snow and strong winds” on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury man sentenced for role in arson that killed three people
A Sudbury man has been sentenced for his role in a fatal townhouse fire in Sudbury, Ont., that killed three people.
-
Search on for missing northern Ontario plane
Search and rescue crews are looking for a small commercial plane with two people on board that went missing Tuesday in a remote area of northern Ontario.
-
Deportation relief for northern Ont. family after CTV News story
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has learned some good news following a story on a Sudbury-area family facing deportation to Mexico.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Ottawa explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nordstrom closing stores in Ottawa as it winds down Canadian operations
The Nordstrom store in the Rideau Centre and the Nordstrom Rack at Ottawa Train Yards is closing, as the retail store shuts down operations in Canada.
-
Winter storm set to hit Ottawa this weekend
Things are expected to clear in Ottawa on Thursday afternoon after a snowy morning.
Windsor
-
Two men arrested after Windsor grandma helps thwart grandparent scam
The Windsor Police Service’s Financial Crimes Unit has arrested two suspects in connection to two grandparent scams in Windsor and Amherstburg, thanks to some quick-thinking by a local grandma.
-
22 per cent surge in Windsor-Essex residents without a family doctor: report
The number of individuals without a family physician in Windsor-Essex has increased by 22 per cent, according to recent data from Inspire Primary Health Care.
-
Final suspect arrested after violent assault downtown
Windsor police say they have arrested the final suspect after a violent assault in the downtown area.
Barrie
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | Mother Nature to unleash up to 20cm of snow across the region
Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties, with the system forecast to move in on Friday night and last into Saturday morning.
-
Driver arrested for leaving scene of Highway 400 crash, refusing breath test
A Severn Township man is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a collision on Highway 400 in Tay Township.
-
Clearview plant to remain open one year after closure announcement
One year after announcing the closure of the Peace Naturals plant in Clearview Township, the mayor confirmed to CTV News it wouldn't be closing up shop after all.
Atlantic
-
Delays, cancellations pile up as snow begins to fall in the Maritimes
Delays and cancellations are piling up in the Maritimes ahead of the latest round of wintry weather.
-
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
-
'I'm angry': Disbelief and heartbreak after Justin Bourque's sentence is reduced
Following the Court of Appeal’s decision Thursday morning to reduce Justin Bourque's sentence, those directly impacted by the 2014 murders are feeling discouraged.
Calgary
-
TV, film industry hopeful tax-credit boost will 'Keep Alberta Rolling!'
Making movies and television shows in Alberta might be even more appealing now, thanks to the latest provincial budget.
-
'Sellers are in the driver seat': Calgary housing inventory sinks to 2006 levels, sales almost halved: Alberta board
Buying a home in Calgary is becoming more challenging as inventory plummeted to the lowest levels the local market has seen since 2006, the Calgary Real Estate Board reported.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nordstrom to 'wind down' operations in Canada, focusing on U.S. business instead
Nordstrom Inc. says it is winding down its Canadian operations and closing all of its stores in the country.
Winnipeg
-
Two teens dead after being found outside on northern Manitoba First Nation
Two 14-year-old girls are dead after being found outside of a home on a northern Manitoba First Nation on Wednesday.
-
RCMP crack down on Cross Lake cocaine dealers
RCMP have arrested five people in Cross Lake after a large drug bust in the remote Manitoba community.
-
Transit peace officers, quarter-century plan for downtown: Mayor Gillingham delivers state of the city address
Promises of a peace officer unit on buses, as well as a quarter-century plan for downtown development highlighted Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham's inaugural state of the city address focussed on homelessness, safety, downtown improvements and economic development.
Vancouver
-
3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
-
Vancouver bus driver helps woman explain why she can’t make it to work in a snowstorm
One of the many people in Vancouver whose morning commute was snarled by a heavier-than-expected snowfall got some help from a friendly bus driver who offered to explain to her bosses why she wouldn’t be able to make it to work.
-
Intoxicated man mistook B.C. home for another, broke in through doggy door: RCMP
Mounties are investigating after an intoxicated man allegedly mistook a Kamloops home for another, and broke in through the doggy door.
Edmonton
-
Oilers add size, depth scoring by acquiring Bjugstad from Arizona
Nick Bjugstad is the newest Edmonton Oiler as the team continued to load up for a playoff run.
-
'Fabulous memes': Smith jokes about Alberta Emergency Alert fiasco
Premier Danielle Smith addressed the overabundance of emergency alerts Albertans received on Wednesday, saying it prompted some "fabulous" memes.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nordstrom to 'wind down' operations in Canada, focusing on U.S. business instead
Nordstrom Inc. says it is winding down its Canadian operations and closing all of its stores in the country.