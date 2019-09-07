Noise complaints lead to gun seizures at Etobicoke house party
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, September 7, 2019 11:40AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 7, 2019 11:41AM EDT
Complaints from residents in an Etobicoke neighbourhood about a house party led police to seize at least two firearms and arrest several people early Saturday morning.
Toronto police say they received multiple calls about noise coming from a home on Meadowbank Road, off of Burnhamthorpe Road, where it appeared a house party had been going since Friday night.
They arrived and located at least two firearms.
Several people were arrested although a police spokesperson was unsure of exact numbers on Saturday.
No one was injured in the incident.