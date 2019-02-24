No winning ticket sold for $10 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 24, 2019 7:03AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 24, 2019 10:56AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 27 will be approximately $13 million.