No winning ticket for Saturday night's $9M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 22, 2018 6:39AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 22, 2018 1:35PM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 25 will be approximately $12 million