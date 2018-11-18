No winning ticket for Saturday night's $9.3M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 6:10AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 18, 2018 7:32AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $9.3 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder somewhere on the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 21 will be approximately $12 million