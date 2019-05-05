No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 5, 2019 7:24AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 5, 2019 11:59AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 8 will be approximately $9 million.