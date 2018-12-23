No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 7:29AM EST
TORONTO - There was no winning ticket for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, there were five guaranteed $1 million prizes that were claimed by ticket holders in the Prairies, Ontario and the Atlantic provinces.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 26 will be approximately $9 million.