No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 6:11AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 7, 2019 7:51AM EDT
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 10 will be approximately $7 million.