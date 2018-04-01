

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

However, a total of 26 guaranteed prizes of $1 million each were handed out.

One winning ticket was sold in Atlantic Canada, two in Quebec, 17 in Ontario and six in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on April 4 will be approximately $7 million.

