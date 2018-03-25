No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5M Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 25, 2018 6:08AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 25, 2018 6:20AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 28 will be approximately $7 million.