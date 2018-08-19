No winning ticket for Saturday night's $22 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 6:45AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 19, 2018 7:18AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $22 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 22 will be approximately $25 million.