No winning ticket for Saturday night's $20M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 15, 2018 6:42AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 15, 2018 8:09AM EDT
TORONTO - There was no winning ticket for the $20 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 18 will be approximately $22 million.