No winning ticket for Saturday night's $18M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 13, 2018 6:15AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 13, 2018 7:36AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $18 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 16 will grow to approximately $22 million.