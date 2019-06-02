No winning ticket for Saturday night's $15M Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 2, 2019 6:19AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 2, 2019 11:01AM EDT
TORONTO - There was no winning ticket for the $15 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticker holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 5 will be approximately $18 million.