No winning ticket for Saturday night's $15.7M Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press Published Sunday, May 17, 2020 6:07AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, May 17, 2020 7:27AM EDT
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $15.7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 20 will be approximately $18 million.