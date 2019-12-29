No winning ticket for Saturday night's $13M Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, December 29, 2019 6:47AM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 29, 2019 10:53AM EST
TORONTO -- TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $13 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 1 will be approximately $16 million.