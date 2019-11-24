No winning ticket for Saturday night's $11M Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 6:15AM EST Last Updated Sunday, November 24, 2019 10:55AM EST
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in on December 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $11 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 27 will be approximately $14 million.