No winning ticket for Saturday night's $10M Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press Published Sunday, May 10, 2020 6:20AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, May 10, 2020 8:09AM EDT
No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 13 will be approximately $13 million.