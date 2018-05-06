No winning ticket for Saturday night's $10M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018
Last Updated Sunday, May 6, 2018 8:17AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for Saturday night's $10 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 9 will be approximately $14 million.