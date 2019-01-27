No winning ticket for last night's $24.3M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 27, 2019 6:35AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 27, 2019 9:27AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $24.3 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 30 will be approximately $30 million.