No winning ticket for last night's $16M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 25, 2018 6:39AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 25, 2018 8:10AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $16 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 28 will be approximately $20 million.