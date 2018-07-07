No winning ticket for Friday night's $55M Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 6:44AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 7, 2018 10:38AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, four of the 13 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were claimed by a total of five ticket holders spread across the country.
One of those prizes will be shared by two ticket holders.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 13 will grow to approximately $60 million and there will be 22 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.