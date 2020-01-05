No winning ticket for $21M jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw
Published Sunday, January 5, 2020 6:14AM EST Last Updated Sunday, January 5, 2020 7:51AM EST
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
TORONTO -- TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $21 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 8 will be approximately $25 million.