No winning ticket drawn in Saturday's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press Published Sunday, June 27, 2021 12:33PM EDT
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $6 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 30 will be an estimated $8 million dollars.
