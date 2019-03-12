

CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police say they are not looking for suspects in connection with the discovery of two lifeless bodies at a Richmond Hill condo unit on Monday.

Family members made the discovery shortly before 9 p.m. at the Clarissa Drive condominium, near Yonge Street and Weldrick Road.

Officers were told that the family members attended the unit after being unable to contact the deceased.

They have been identified as 68-year-old Sara Cimerman and 73-year-old Efraim Cimerman. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine their cause of death.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that there were no signs of forced entry at the home and do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact York police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.