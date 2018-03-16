No suspect in custody after three stabbed in Oshawa
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo.
Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 10:58PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 16, 2018 11:00PM EDT
Three people were stabbed in Oshawa Friday evening.
Police in Durham region released few details about the incident but said none of the victims’ injuries were considered to be life threatening.
The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Oxford Street.
The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say they don’t have a suspect in custody.