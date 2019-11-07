No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to power outage
Subway service has been shut down on a portion of Line 2 due to a power outage.
Service has been suspended between Pape and St. George stations on the Bloor-Danforth subway line as of 7 a.m. Thursday.
“We are investigating the cause and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the TTC said.
Shuttle buses are operating in the area.