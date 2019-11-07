

Subway service has been shut down on a portion of Line 2 due to a power outage.

Service has been suspended between Pape and St. George stations on the Bloor-Danforth subway line as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

“We are investigating the cause and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the TTC said.

Shuttle buses are operating in the area.

Track crews are investigating. No ETA at the moment. If coming in to the core from the east, consider taking GO from Guildwood, Eglinton, Scarborough and Danforth. You can ride on a TTC fare during this disruption. https://t.co/Y7vcAUauoS — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) November 7, 2019