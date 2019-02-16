

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Paramedics say a pilot is okay after encountering difficulties while landing a small propeller plane at Billy Bishop Airport on Saturday night, skipping over the end of the runway and ending up on its roof.

Police said they were called to a runway of the airport at 5:37 p.m. for a report of a plane skidding off the runway.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to find a small propeller plane with one occupant on board resting on its roof in the snow, some distance off of the runway.

Paramedics said they were assessing the pilot.

Police said the pilot’s injuries were minor.