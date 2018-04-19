

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





All but one eastbound lane of Highway 401 remains closed at Winston Churchill Boulevard as crews work to clear debris left by a multi-vehicle crash.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said four of the vehicles involved sustained "very significant damage" and at least one person needed to be extricated from a vehicle by firefighters.

“We have multiple vehicle involved in the collision, a couple of transport trucks and a couple other passenger vehicles,” Schmidt said during a Periscope video.

He said two people were taken to hospital "conscious and breathing." No one suffered any serious injuries.

“It looks like traffic was probably slowing down and one of the vehicles hit the back of traffic and sheared off the trailer and then destroyed two vehicles,” Schmidt said. “Looking at the damage it certainly could have been far worse.”

He said OPP and Ministry of Transportation officers have been called in to investigate.

All but one eastbound lane of the highway is blocked at Winston Churchill Boulevard. It’s not yet clear when the remaining lane will reopen.

Schmidt added that heavy tow vehicles are required to help clear debris from the highway.

“If you want to take a detour around that, you can get off at Highway 407 before that or get off at Trafalgar well before that and then take Steeles or anything else in that area,” he said.

“Once we get some of this debris cleaned up, hopefully we will be able to get at least one lane opened."