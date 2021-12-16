Advertisement
No reports of injuries after ‘explosion’ at Scarborough daycare
Published Thursday, December 16, 2021 3:10PM EST
A Toronto Fire vehicle is pictured in this file photo. (Jorge Costa /CP24)
No one is injured after some kind of explosion was reported at a daycare in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon.
Toronto firefighters tell CP24 they were called to a childcare facility at 4679 Kingston Road East near Morningside Avenue after 2 p.m. for some kind of incident involving an explosion.
4679 Kingston Road East is the location of a strip mall that contains Sunshine Child Care.
Crews entered the facility and shut off natural gas to the building.
No children or staff were injured and they were brought to a waiting transit bus to stay warm.
Firefighters described it as a “complicated scene.”
More to come.