No one is injured after some kind of explosion was reported at a daycare in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto firefighters tell CP24 they were called to a childcare facility at 4679 Kingston Road East near Morningside Avenue after 2 p.m. for some kind of incident involving an explosion.

4679 Kingston Road East is the location of a strip mall that contains Sunshine Child Care.

Crews entered the facility and shut off natural gas to the building.

No children or staff were injured and they were brought to a waiting transit bus to stay warm.

Firefighters described it as a “complicated scene.”

