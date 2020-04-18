TORONTO -- The Ontario government is making a $20 million investment towards provincially-based research to help find a vaccine for COVID-19.

The funding announcement was made during Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s daily news conference on Saturday afternoon - two days before the province’s top doctors are slated to release updated models forecasting the spread of the deadly disease.

While stating that the province cannot return to normal until a vaccine is discovered, Ford said “there is no reason that vaccine can’t be found in Ontario.”

“We have some of the best and brightest minds anywhere in the world right here in Ontario,” the premier said. “There’s nothing we can’t do.”

In Ontario, there are currently more than 10,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including more than 500 deaths.

