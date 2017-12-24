

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





The occupants of a vehicle that burst into flames in the Downsview area managed to escape injury Sunday.

Several people shared images of the vehicle to social after it caught fire at around 2:30 p.m.

Police said flames were first spotted coming from under the hood of the vehicle and images showed the vehicle fully involved a short time later.

The occupants of the vehicle managed to escape and firefighters quickly arrived on scene to extinguish the flames.

Traffic was shut down in the area for a time because of the fire.