TORONTO
Toronto

No intervention taken by online operator where gambler loses $500k in under 3 months

Poker chips, dice and playing cards are seen in this file photo. (Pixabay / Pexels) Poker chips, dice and playing cards are seen in this file photo. (Pixabay / Pexels)

The province’s gaming regulator has issued a steep fine to an online sportsbook over several alleged violations, including failing to “intervene” when a “potentially high risk” player gambled away $500,000 in less than three months.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has fined PointsBet $150,000 for “failing to meet Ontario’s responsible gambling requirements.”

According to a news release, the alleged violations include failures to intervene when a player was “potentially experiencing gambling harms,” not enforcing the required 24-hour period after the player cancelled their daily deposit limit and continuing to deposit marketing credits – some $35,000 worth - “without active consent.”

In this case, the player lost over $500,000 in under three months.

The AGCO states that those incidents demonstrate a failure to ensure that employees “understood the importance of responsible gambling and were adequately trained to respond appropriately to, and assist, players who may be experiencing harm from gambling.”

“In Ontario, igaming operators have an obligation to proactively monitor their patrons’ play for signs of high-risk gambling, and to take appropriate actions to intervene and reduce the potential for gambling related harms,” AGCO’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Karin Schnarr said. “The AGCO will continue to focus on player protection by holding all registered operations to these high standards.”

According to the AGCO, PointsBet has the right to appeal through an independent tribunal. 

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.

Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment

Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News