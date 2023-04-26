No injuries reported following 'catastrophic' overnight explosion and fire in Scarborough
A commercial building in northeast Scarborough has been significantly damaged in an overnight explosion and fire.
The incident happened shortly before midnight at 400 Finchdene Square, which is north of Finch Avenue East between Markham Road and Morningside Avenue.
Toronto Fire Services (TFS) told CP24 that they were called to the scene around 11:47 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an explosion at a commercial property.
They said, upon arrival, firefighters encountered the aftermath of a “very obvious” building collapse. Acting Platoon Chief Robert Hewson told reporters at the scene early Wednesday morning that the damage was caused by a “pretty catastrophic” explosion that affected at least two or three units.
Crews also encountered a “small amount of flame and smoke,” he noted, adding they immediately went into defensive mode and searched adjacent units. Firefighters remain are still at the scene.
Despite the rubble and mess, there are no reports of injuries at this time. Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they did not transport any patients to hospital.
“Reports are that there was no people working here at the time and the building was clear,” Hewson said, adding for now they’re “waiting for further investigations.”
Toronto fire investigators will be looking into the cause, circumstances, and origin of this fire.
“We don’t have a possible cause at all right now,” Hewson said, adding Enbridge Gas and Toronto Hydro are also at the scene and that “most likely” the Office of the Fire Marshall along with various related agencies, like the Technical Standards and Safety Authority, will be further probing this incident.
“(The) investigation will show us what’s happened and why it happened further on down the road,” he added.
Motorists and commuters should note that Northbound Finchdene Square at Newgale Gate is currently off limits.
