

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man and his dog were rescued from a fourth floor balcony after a fire at a community housing building near Yorkville on Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out inside a fourth floor unit at a building on Davenport Road near Avenue Road at around 6:50 a.m.

At one point, an occupant in the unit where the fire originated and their dog were trapped on their balcony but fire crews were able to take them to safety a short time later.

The blaze was then knocked down at around 7:30 a.m., though crews remain on scene putting out hot spots.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.