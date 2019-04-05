

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire at an animal hospital in the city’s Runnymede neighbourhood early Friday morning.

Toronto Fire says that crews were dispatched to the Junction West Animal Hospital on Dundas Street West near Jane Street at around 1:55 a.m.

They say that there was light smoke at the rear of the building upon arrival.

Crews then gained entry to the building and were able to quickly knock down the fire, which was located in the back.

Toronto Fire says that some portions of the roof of the animal hospital did have to be cut back to release heat that had built up inside the building.

The cause is not immediately clear, though Toronto Fire says that it is not believed to be suspicious. Investigators will not be attending the scene.