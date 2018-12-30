No injuries reported after fire at home in Bedford Park
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, December 30, 2018 6:42AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 30, 2018 7:41AM EST
No injuries were reported after a fire at a home in Bedford Park overnight.
The fire broke out in the basement of a home near Old Orchard Grove and Joicey Boulevard.
Four people were inside the home on the second floor when the fire was discovered.
No one sustained any injuries, Toronto Fire confirms.
At least 11 trucks were at the scene during the fire, which has now been knocked down.