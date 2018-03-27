

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Crews are working to extinguish a fire at a home in the city’s Carleton Village neighbourhood this morning.

The fire broke out at a home on Wiltshire Avenue, near Davenport Road and Symington Avenue, shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Flames could be seen coming from the structure when crews arrived on scene.

All occupants of the house managed to get out safely and no injuries were reported.Some neighbouring homes have been evacuated.

Some parts of the house have been compromised as a result of the fire but a spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services says firefighters have now been able to get inside the building.

Firefighters are still trying to get the blaze under control and Enbridge has also been called in to shut down the gas meter.