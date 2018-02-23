

The Canadian Press





PORT BRUCE, Ont. -- Provincial police say a bridge has collapsed in Port Bruce, Ont.

They say no injuries have been reported as result of the two-lane Imperial Road bridge collapse.

Police say emergency responders are on the scene east of Port Stanley, Ont., and a rescue is underway.

They gave no further details.

The area has been hard hit recently by heavy rains and flooding.

Was just forwarded this picture of the Catfish Creek Bridge into Port Bruce that collapsed. @LFPress #ldnont pic.twitter.com/kuu0V2Fg89 — Brad Semotiuk (@purestaffing) February 23, 2018