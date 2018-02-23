No injuries reported after bridge collapses in Port Bruce, Ont.
No one was injured after a bridge collapsed at Imperial Road in Port Bruce, Ont. on Feb. 23, 2018. (Twitter/OPP West/@OPP_WR)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 4:14PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 23, 2018 4:18PM EST
PORT BRUCE, Ont. -- Provincial police say a bridge has collapsed in Port Bruce, Ont.
They say no injuries have been reported as result of the two-lane Imperial Road bridge collapse.
Police say emergency responders are on the scene east of Port Stanley, Ont., and a rescue is underway.
They gave no further details.
The area has been hard hit recently by heavy rains and flooding.
Was just forwarded this picture of the Catfish Creek Bridge into Port Bruce that collapsed. @LFPress #ldnont pic.twitter.com/kuu0V2Fg89— Brad Semotiuk (@purestaffing) February 23, 2018
Elgin County OPP - police, fire and ambulance on scene at Imperial Road bridge collapse Port Bruce ON.— OPP West (@OPP_WR) February 23, 2018
Rescue underway no injuries reported at this point.
Media-Troy.carlson@opp.ca pic.twitter.com/QraSv5y2oz