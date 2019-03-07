

CTV News Toronto





Emergency crews are battling a three-alarm fire at a home under construction in Lawrence Park.

Flames began to rip through the basement of the unoccupied home located on Rochester Avenue near Lawrence and Bayview avenues at around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The first floor of the house has been compromised, according to Toronto Fire.

“It’s a large sized house – I think about 5,000 sq. ft. so that in itself creates some challenges. We have the weather to contend with, it’s very slippery and our crews want to work safely so we are trying to put some salt down for our firefighters but as I mentioned there are challenges trying to get at the fire for the final extinguishment,” acting division commander Doug Harper said at the scene at around 10 p.m.

“Eventually what will happen is Toronto Fire will have our investigators respond, they will work on a cause and origin and typically that response can take up to the next day when we’ll have a better handle of this.”

No injuries have been reported.

Roads have been blocked in the area.