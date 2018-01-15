

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





No injuries were reported after a car slammed into a pole near Yonge-Dundas Square.

The collision occurred at around 3:20 a.m. near Yonge and Victoria streets.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say the initial report was that the driver was not in or around the vehicle after the crash occurred but investigators could not confirm if the collision was a fail-to-remain.

The collision is still under investigation.