

Chris Herhalt , CTV News Toronto





No injuries are reported after a fire broke out above a restaurant in the city’s Corso Italia area on Saturday night.

Firefighters said they were called to 1163 St. Clair Avenue West near Dufferin Street at 8:43 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Witnesses reported seeing flames on the third floor of the building.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke on the third floor.

The blaze reached two alarms and everyone inside was evacuated.

The fire was completely knocked down by 9:56 p.m.

The 512 St. Clair streetcar was not running between Oakwood Avenue and Gunns Loop as a result.