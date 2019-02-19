

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





Peel Regional Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a mansion in Mississauga last night.

Police were called to the home on Pinewood Trail, near Hurontario Street, at around 12:35 a.m.

Officers arrived and found shell casings at the scene, as well as a bullet hole in the front door.

Six people, including a toddler, were at the home when the shots were fired. No one was injured.

Police are not disclosing any possible motive.

At least one suspect fled in a white sedan, police said.