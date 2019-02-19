No injuries after shots fired at Mississauga home
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 6:45AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 19, 2019 9:23AM EST
Peel Regional Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a mansion in Mississauga last night.
Police were called to the home on Pinewood Trail, near Hurontario Street, at around 12:35 a.m.
Officers arrived and found shell casings at the scene, as well as a bullet hole in the front door.
Six people, including a toddler, were at the home when the shots were fired. No one was injured.
Police are not disclosing any possible motive.
At least one suspect fled in a white sedan, police said.