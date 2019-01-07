

No injuries have been reported after a fire broke out on a GO train in the city’s Distillery District this morning.

Toronto Fire Services said they received a call about a fire on a train near Case Goods Lane and Trinity Street, near the Cherry Street lift bridge, shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The fire, which was confined to the engine, reportedly caused smoke or steam to billow from the train.

District Chief Stephan Powell confirmed to CP24 that the fire has since been knocked down.

“It was called in from the Distillery District,” Powell said. “The train was heading eastbound, I would think (the engine) would be at the front, but they can be pushed and pulled.”

There are no reports of any injuries. Toronto police and paramedics are also on scene.

GO and VIA Rail trains in the area have been stopped. Trains on both the Lake Shore East Line and the Stouffville Line are holding. Some vehicular traffic may be impacted as well.

“This is really unusual. It’s not very often this happens,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said.

“At this point in time, Toronto police, fire, and our transit safety are all on site managing the situation and ensuring everyone remains safe and that whatever is happening with this engine is dealt with quickly.”

Aikins said all passengers aboard the train were brought to the furthest car away from the locomotive.

“Our crew immediately saw the smoke and stopped the train,” she said. “They reported it quickly. We have a system in place that ensures the right people get the message quickly and that emergency responders get there as soon as possible.”

Metrolinx says passengers onboard the train will be transferred to another train "as soon as possible." It's not yet clear when service on the line will resume.

